PolkaWar Price Tops $0.0238 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $762,598.52 and approximately $194,850.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00523804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00425093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

