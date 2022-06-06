Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.68).

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.35) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th.

POLY stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 238 ($3.01). 534,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,484. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698.50 ($21.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 724.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

