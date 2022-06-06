Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up approximately 2.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $411.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,138. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.52 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.38.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

