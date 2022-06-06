Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $1.49

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00004771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $368,175.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 234.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.74 or 0.01440399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00415434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

