Privatix (PRIX) One Day Volume Hits $22,409.00

Privatix (PRIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $57,234.16 and $22,409.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Privatix

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

