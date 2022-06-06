Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,615. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.