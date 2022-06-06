Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NYSE PRLB traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,615. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
