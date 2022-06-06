PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $109.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

