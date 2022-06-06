Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $130.75. 285,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,734. Qualys has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,937 shares of company stock worth $10,296,283. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

