Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.