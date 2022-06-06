Rage Fan 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,998.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $127,631.14 and approximately $16,998.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.01259501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00036946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00392901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031199 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

