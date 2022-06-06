Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.