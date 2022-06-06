Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $905.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $434.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 188,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Range Resources has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.