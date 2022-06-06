Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $128.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $928,726.02 and approximately $128.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

