Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $393,596.15 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $393,596.15 and $14,369.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.28 or 0.05939193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00204892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.00584152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00609821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.