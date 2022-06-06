Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

