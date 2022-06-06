RealFevr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,902.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.88 million and $293,902.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RealFevr has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,675.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.76 or 0.04303978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00429323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000271 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

