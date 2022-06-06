Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

