Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 491 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

