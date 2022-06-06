Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

RRGB stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,816.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 173,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

