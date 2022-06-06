Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $23,794,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $40.07. 324,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.33. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

