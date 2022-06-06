REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,632 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in REE Automotive were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,035. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

