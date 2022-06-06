REVV 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.05 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, REVV has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

