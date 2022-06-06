Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Cap of $19,091.62

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $19,091.62 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002750 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00040950 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

