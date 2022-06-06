Robert W. Baird Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.86.
CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
