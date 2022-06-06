Royal Bank of Canada Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$53.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

