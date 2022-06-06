Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Cap of $276,765.79

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $276,765.79 and $12,298.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.19 or 0.01951637 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 261.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00378596 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

