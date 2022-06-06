Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,165 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $13.24.

Several brokerages have commented on RWAY. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $98,950.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

