Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $653.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

