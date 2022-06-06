Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,701 shares during the last quarter.

SABR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 140,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,066. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Sabre has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.55.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

