SafeCapital Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $4,601.10 and $90.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

