San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.71

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

