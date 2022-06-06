Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $707,405.49

Scala (XLA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $707,405.49 and $2,185.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00761975 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 272.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00377827 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

