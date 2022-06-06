Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.88) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $987.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

