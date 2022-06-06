Scotiabank Boosts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

