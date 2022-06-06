Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Cap of $234.68 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $234.68 million and $8.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00197162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00327538 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.