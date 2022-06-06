Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$7.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

SES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,631.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,752 shares of company stock worth $1,364,702.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.26. 80,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,805. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.86. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

