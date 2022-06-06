Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SMFR. Cowen decreased their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $15.21.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at $107,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

