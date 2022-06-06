Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $281.77 million and approximately $56.49 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

