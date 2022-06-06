Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $17.04. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 36,908 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

