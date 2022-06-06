Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $19.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 103.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.