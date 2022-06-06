Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.25.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.99. 6,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $179.05 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

