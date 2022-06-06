SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.47

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.