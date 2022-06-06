Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE SPG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.00. 28,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,182. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,373 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
