Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.00. 28,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,182. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,373 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

