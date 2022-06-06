SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SJW Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

