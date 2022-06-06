Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

