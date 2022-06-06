Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 9.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 89,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,452,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

Get Skillz alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $741.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 1,627.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 142,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.