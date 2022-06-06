Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLHG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.