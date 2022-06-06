Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLHG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.