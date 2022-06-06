Smoothy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $216,716.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $90,061.80 and approximately $216,716.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 284.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.01749748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00414711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

