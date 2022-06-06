Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.55.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.89.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

