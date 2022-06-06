Solana Price Hits $43.82 (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.82 or 0.00139615 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $14.90 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solana

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 339,938,233 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

